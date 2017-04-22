Hechavarria went 0-for-3 in Friday's loss to the Padres.

It wasn't a particularly dramatic return, but Hechavarria is back in the starting lineup and hitting eighth for the Marlins after spending nearly the minimum amount of time on the DL with a slight oblique strain.

