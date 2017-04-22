Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Back in lineup Friday
Hechavarria went 0-for-3 in Friday's loss to the Padres.
It wasn't a particularly dramatic return, but Hechavarria is back in the starting lineup and hitting eighth for the Marlins after spending nearly the minimum amount of time on the DL with a slight oblique strain.
More News
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Comes off disabled list•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: To return Friday•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Scratched as precaution•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Picks up two hits Sunday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...