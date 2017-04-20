Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Comes off disabled list
Hechavarria (oblique) was activated from the DL on Thursday.
This move comes as no surprise, as Hechavarria was scheduled to return to action Friday. Hechavarria has played in just five games this season, during which he's gone 4-for-20 (.200). In a corresponding move, J.T. Riddle was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans.
More News
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: To return Friday•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Scratched as precaution•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Picks up two hits Sunday•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Misses Friday's workout due to court date•
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...
-
Podcast: Buying or Selling
We know Washington and Texas have already changed closers, so is St. Louis next? Not all of...
-
Waivers: Garrett, Vargas make cases
Amir Garrett is widely owned by now, but not Jason Vargas. Scott White touches on them and...
-
Prospects: Is Meadows the answer?
Austin Meadows would seem like a logical choice to step in for the suspended Starling Marte,...
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.