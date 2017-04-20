Hechavarria (oblique) was activated from the DL on Thursday.

This move comes as no surprise, as Hechavarria was scheduled to return to action Friday. Hechavarria has played in just five games this season, during which he's gone 4-for-20 (.200). In a corresponding move, J.T. Riddle was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans.

