Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Out of Saturday's lineup
Hechavarria is out of Saturday's lineup against the Padres.
He returned from the DL on Friday but will sit Saturday in favor of Miguel Rojas, who will hit eighth. Hechavarria is hitting .174 through 23 at-bats.
More News
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Comes off disabled list•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: To return Friday•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Scratched as precaution•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...