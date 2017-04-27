Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Three hits Wednesday
Hechavarria went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies.
It's just his second multi-hit game of the year so far, and Hechavarria is now hitting .242 (8-for-33) on the season. Even in an improving Marlins lineup, the shortstop's spot in the eight-hole and lack of power or speed makes him a fantasy afterthought in most formats.
More News
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Comes off disabled list•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: To return Friday•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
10 closers on shaky ground
So you know where all 30 closer situations stand? Shoot, some teams can't even figure out their...
-
Thames owners in a no-lose spot
Chris Towers takes a look at what you might need to justify trading Eric Thames coming off...
-
Week 4 Trade Values Chart
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks...
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...