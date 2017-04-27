Hechavarria went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-4 loss to the Phillies.

It's just his second multi-hit game of the year so far, and Hechavarria is now hitting .242 (8-for-33) on the season. Even in an improving Marlins lineup, the shortstop's spot in the eight-hole and lack of power or speed makes him a fantasy afterthought in most formats.