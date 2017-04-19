Hechavarria (oblique) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Hechavarria strained his left oblique on April 9, but has progressed well enough to hopefully return to the team prior to Friday's game against the Padres. He still has some rehab games to play, but he'll soon slot back in as the team's starting shortstop barring any setbacks.