Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: To return Friday
Hechavarria (oblique) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Friday, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Hechavarria strained his left oblique on April 9, but has progressed well enough to hopefully return to the team prior to Friday's game against the Padres. He still has some rehab games to play, but he'll soon slot back in as the team's starting shortstop barring any setbacks.
More News
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Returns to lineup Monday•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Scratched as precaution•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Picks up two hits Sunday•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Misses Friday's workout due to court date•
-
Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Avoids arbitration with Marlins•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...