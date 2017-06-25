Marlins' Adeiny Hechavarria: Will return Tuesday

Hechavarria (oblique) is set to return to the Marlins on Tuesday for the beginning of their series against the Mets, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.

Although there has been widespread speculation that the shortstop could be traded in the near future, the short-term plan remains for Hechavarria to rejoin Miami following their off day Monday following his month and a half absence. The 2017 season has not been kind to Hechavarria, with the 28-year-old stepping up to the plate just 67 times in 20 games.