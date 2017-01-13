Ramos and the Marlins avoided arbitration on Friday with a $6.55 million deal, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins were aggressive bidders for Aroldis Chapman and Kenley Jansen, but ultimately lost out, leaving them with Ramos as their closer, which isn't the worst consolation prize. The 2016 All-Star notched 40 saves and a 2.81 ERA with 73 strikeouts in 64 innings, establishing him as one of the better closers in baseball. That got him a pay raise in excess of $3 million during his second round of arbitration.