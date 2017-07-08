Marlins' Austin Dean: Healthy, hitting at Double-A
Dean, 23, is hitting .273/.333/.455 with one home run and eight strikeouts in 33 at-bats with Double-A Jacksonville.
He missed most of the first three months of the season with an undisclosed ailment, but he's back and performing well in the Southern League. Dean played 130 games at Double-A last year, so if he continues to hit, he could see a promotion to Triple-A later this summer.
