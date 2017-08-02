Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Collects first save Tuesday
Ziegler gave up two hits in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to pick up his first save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Nationals.
In his first appearance since being activated from the DL over the weekend, Ziegler notched his first save since last September. The veteran reliever's numbers on the year aren't pretty, but he figures to handle ninth-inning duties for Miami at least until Kyle Barraclough (shoulder) gets healthy and proves he's worth a look in the role.
