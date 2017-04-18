Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Continuing success with Miami
Ziegler has allowed one run over seven innings with six strikeouts to begin the season.
Ziegler's success this season isn't too surprising, since he posted a 1.85 ERA and a 2.25 ERA in 2015 and 2016, respectively. In 2017, the 37-year-old boasts a 1.29 ERA. If Ziegler's success continues, there is a chance he can see more action in the setup role, but for now he'll stay in more of a middle-relief role.
More News
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Held out of Grapefruit League action by design•
-
Marlins' Brad Ziegler: Joins Marlins on two-year deal•
-
Red Sox's Brad Ziegler: Cleans up Friday for save•
-
Red Sox's Brad Ziegler: Could get save Friday•
-
Red Sox's Brad Ziegler: Returns after flu•
-
Red Sox's Brad Ziegler: Out with flu Tuesday•
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...