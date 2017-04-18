Ziegler has allowed one run over seven innings with six strikeouts to begin the season.

Ziegler's success this season isn't too surprising, since he posted a 1.85 ERA and a 2.25 ERA in 2015 and 2016, respectively. In 2017, the 37-year-old boasts a 1.29 ERA. If Ziegler's success continues, there is a chance he can see more action in the setup role, but for now he'll stay in more of a middle-relief role.