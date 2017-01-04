Marlins' Brandon Barnes: Inks minors deal with Marlins
Barnes signed a minor league deal with the Marlins that includes an invitation to spring training, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Barnes appeared in 286 games for the Rockies over the last three seasons, but was designated for assignment in 2016 when the team promoted David Dahl. The veteran outfielder slashed .220/.250/.320 last year and will likely provide organizational outfield depth for the Marlins in 2017.
