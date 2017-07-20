Miller will join the Marlins along with Brayan Hernandez, Pablo Lopez and Lucas Schiraldi in the trade for David Phelps, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound right-hander has long-term appeal as a starting pitcher and has put up the low-level minors numbers to prove it. Miller spun a 3.65 ERA with 94 strikeouts and only 23 walks over 101 innings for Low-A Clinton. His projectability should push him toward the top of Miami's light prospect rankings, and at 22, he may have a shot at a Miami rotation spot after a few years of farm work.