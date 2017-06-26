Lee was shipped from the Rays to the Marlins on Monday along with minor-league pitcher Ethan Clark in exchange for shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Neither Lee nor Clark is regarded as a notable prospect, but the addition of both nonetheless bolsters a barren Marlins farm system. A 23-year-old, lefty-hitting outfielder, Lee was slashing .318/.387/.391 with 12 steals at Double-A Montgomery and will presumably report to the Marlins' Southern League affiliate in Jacksonville.
