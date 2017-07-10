Anderson went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in a 7-6 win for Team USA in Sunday's All-Star Futures Game.

Getting the start at DH before shifting to third base to close out the game, the Marlins' No. 10 prospect made a good impression on his possible future hometown fans in Miami. The 24-year-old Anderson has a .254/.343/.454 slash line in 83 games for Double-A Jacksonville but has already set a new career high with 14 home runs.