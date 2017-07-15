Marlins' Brian Anderson: Promoted to Triple-A
Anderson was moved up to Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday.
Anderson has impressed all season for Double-A Jacksonville, hitting .251/.341/.450 with 14 home runs and 55 RBI through 87 games. He stole the show in front of Miami fans at the All-Star Futures Game last Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a double during Team USA's win. The 24-year-old will make his first trip to Triple-A, and could be a viable candidate to join the big-league team at some point next season if he continues to improve.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...