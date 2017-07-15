Play

Anderson was moved up to Triple-A New Orleans on Saturday.

Anderson has impressed all season for Double-A Jacksonville, hitting .251/.341/.450 with 14 home runs and 55 RBI through 87 games. He stole the show in front of Miami fans at the All-Star Futures Game last Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a double during Team USA's win. The 24-year-old will make his first trip to Triple-A, and could be a viable candidate to join the big-league team at some point next season if he continues to improve.

