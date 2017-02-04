Ellington will compete for a spot in the Marlins' bullpen during spring training.

Miami added plenty of right-handed relief depth this offseason, bringing in Brad Ziegler and Junichi Tazawa, so despite the fact that Ellington posted solid numbers in the majors last year and averages 98 mph with his fastball, he could find himself back at Triple-A New Orleans to begin 2017. The 26-year-old could force his way onto the 25-man roster with a big spring, though, especially if he shows signs of improving on his career 4.5 BB/9 rate.