O'Grady was called up from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.

O'Grady, a 10th-round pick in 2012, will make his first major-league start Saturday opposite Jeff Samardzija in San Francisco. This is the lefty's first year in the Marlins' organization after five seasons with the Angels and one spring with the Reds as a Rule 5 pick -- he was offered back to the Angels after failing to win a roster spot out of camp last year. He's posted a 3.29 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 54:15 K:BB in 54.2 innings with New Orleans this season.