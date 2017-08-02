Marlins' Chris O'Grady: Chased early Tuesday
O'Grady coughed up six runs on seven hits and two walks over three innings but escaped with a no-decision in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Nationals. He struck out three.
The Nats ambushed O'Grady in the second inning, scoring all six of their runs, but when Max Scherzer removed himself from the game in the bottom of the second due to neck spasms, the door was open for the Marlins' hitters to rally and take their young lefty off the hook for a loss. O'Grady will take a 5.40 ERA into his next start Monday, a road rematch with Washington.
