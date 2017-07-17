O'Grady (1-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six batters through five innings during Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

This was just the second start of O'Grady's career, and the 27-year-old lefty hasn't looked out of place at the highest level. Holding the Dodgers to three runs through five innings is a sound outing, and he's also posted strong numbers with Triple-A New Orleans (3.29 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 8.9 K/9) before joining the Marlins. There's no guarantee that O'Grady will stick in the rotation going forward, but he's still an arm to keep track of in deep settings.