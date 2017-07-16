O'Grady is slated to start Sunday's series finale against the Dodgers.

The Marlins appear to be shuffling the rotation a bit following the All-Star break, giving the rookie left-hander the chance to make his second major league start against one of the highest scoring teams in baseball (5.15 runs per game). O'Grady will be looking to build upon the success he had in his debut against the Giants last week, when he allowed three earned runs over 5.1 innings to pick up the win. The move means Tom Koehler will likely start Monday's game against the Phillies, as Edinson Volquez continues to recover from patellar tendonitis.