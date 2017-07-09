Marlins' Chris O'Grady: Wins big-league debut Saturday
O'Grady (1-0) went 5.1 innings Saturday, giving up three runs to win his major-league debut against the Giants. He allowed five hits and two walks while striking out four.
The left-hander put forth a useful performance, outdueling Jeff Samardzija, but for now, it probably had more to do with facing the weak Giants offense at pitcher-friendly AT&T Park Still, O'Gray posted a 3.29 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 8.9 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9 over 54.2 innings for Triple-A New Orleans this year. The Marlins staff could provide the 27-year-old with useful innings at times this year, but his role remains undetermined until Miami resets its rotation after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...