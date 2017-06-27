Marlins' Christian Colon: Clears waivers
Colon cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday, Clark Spencer of the Miami Herald reports.
The 28-year-old struggled with a .152/.243/.182 slash line in 35 plate appearances since being claimed off waivers by the Marlins in mid-May. The utility infielder provides plenty of defensive versatility but hasn't flashed enough offensively in 2017 to remain on the 40-man roster.
