Marlins' Christian Yelich: Bright spot in loss Wednesday
Yelich went 3-for-5 with a homer, two RBI and two runs in a 10-5 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday.
Yelich has a few fun streaks going right now: he's hit safely (and scored a run) in five straight games, and collected an RBI in seven straight. With 17 runs, he's just one short of Eric Thames for the MLB lead, and his 12 RBI don't hurt fantasy owners either. At age 25, he's just entering his prime years.
