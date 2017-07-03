Marlins' Christian Yelich: Four hits in rout of Brewers
Yelich went 4-for-5 with a double, a walk, three runs and one RBI in Sunday's 10-3 win over the Brewers.
Yelich still hasn't homered since Jun. 2, but Miami's three-hole hitter does have 17 runs scored in 26 subsequent games. His .316 BABIP heading into this one was well below Yelich's .356 career mark, while his career best 18.0 percent strikeout rate suggests the 25-year-old is seeing the ball as well as ever. The outfielder will continue to be a solid asset even if the power that saw him smack 21 homers a year ago doesn't return.
