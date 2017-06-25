Marlins' Christian Yelich: Gets day off Sunday
Yelich is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Yelich has been in a bit of a funk at the plate recently, collecting just two hits across his previous 17 at-bats. Manager Don Mattingly will give the center fielder the day off, with Ichiro Suzuki drawing the start in Yelich's absence.
