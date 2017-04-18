Marlins' Christian Yelich: Hits third homer Monday

Yelich went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Mariners.

Yelich's third homer of the year came in the ninth inning off reliever Evan Scribner with the game well out of hand. The two-hit night moves Yelich's slash line up to .250/.295/.411 in the early going with 14 runs, nine RBI and two stolen bases in 61 plate appearances. He's only 25 years old and should threaten the 20-homer mark again if he keeps his gains in flyball percentage from his breakout 2016 season.

