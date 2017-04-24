Marlins' Christian Yelich: Reaches base four times Sunday
Yelich went 2-for-2 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Padres.
The 25-year-old is starting to pick up the pace again, slashing .357/.387/.571 over his last seven games with two homers, six RBI and seven runs. Yelich's hits have all come in bunches so far this season -- he has eight multi-hit games, but just three games with a single base knock.
