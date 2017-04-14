Marlins' Christian Yelich: Reaches base four times Thursday

Yelich went 1-for-5 with three walks, two runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

The 25-year-old has had a bit of a slow start to the season, slashing .244/.311/.317 through nine games while striking out 12 times, but Yelich's patience Thursday is a good sign that he isn't getting too anxious to string together some hits. Expect him to get back into sync at the plate soon enough.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories