Marlins' Christian Yelich: Reaches base four times Thursday

Yelich went 1-for-5 with three walks, two runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

The 25-year-old has had a bit of a slow start to the season, slashing .244/.311/.317 through nine games while striking out 12 times, but Yelich's patience Thursday is a good sign that he isn't getting too anxious to string together some hits. Expect him to get back into sync at the plate soon enough.