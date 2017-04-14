Marlins' Christian Yelich: Reaches base four times Thursday
Yelich went 1-for-5 with three walks, two runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.
The 25-year-old has had a bit of a slow start to the season, slashing .244/.311/.317 through nine games while striking out 12 times, but Yelich's patience Thursday is a good sign that he isn't getting too anxious to string together some hits. Expect him to get back into sync at the plate soon enough.
More News
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Gets three hits in win over Braves•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Smacks first homer Friday•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Two hits in Wednesday's loss•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Included in Opening Day lineup•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Good to go for opener•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Scratched with leg stiffness•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...