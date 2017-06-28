Marlins' Christian Yelich: Three hits in Tuesday's win
Yelich went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Mets.
He snapped out of a 2-for-17 mini-slump with the performance. Yelich is now hitting .294 (25-for-85) in June with a homer, three steals, 13 runs and 14 RBI in 23 games.
