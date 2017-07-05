Marlins' Christian Yelich: Turns tables with three-run homer

Yelich went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

His 403-foot shot to left center in the top of the sixth turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead, and the Marlins never looked back. However, it was just Yelich's eighth home run of the year -- and first in more than a month -- as he's struggled to generate consistent offense. His .276 average and .357 OBP are both career lows, and his .399 slugging percentage is barely north of his career-worst mark. That said, Yelich is a well-rounded hitter with a quality approach and enticing power-speed upside, so he makes for an excellent buy-low candidate.