Marlins' Christian Yelich: Turns tables with three-run homer
Yelich went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.
His 403-foot shot to left center in the top of the sixth turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead, and the Marlins never looked back. However, it was just Yelich's eighth home run of the year -- and first in more than a month -- as he's struggled to generate consistent offense. His .276 average and .357 OBP are both career lows, and his .399 slugging percentage is barely north of his career-worst mark. That said, Yelich is a well-rounded hitter with a quality approach and enticing power-speed upside, so he makes for an excellent buy-low candidate.
More News
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Four hits in rout of Brewers•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Three hits in Tuesday's win•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Drives in three Friday•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Accounts for three runs in win•
-
Marlins' Christian Yelich: Three hits in Thursday's win•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...