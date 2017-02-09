Marlins' Christian Yelich: Will play for Team USA in WBC

Yelich will play for Team USA in the WBC, The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

He may not see much playing time behind a starting outfield of Andrew McCutchen, Adam Jones and Marlins teammate Giancarlo Stanton, but Yelich will still get to represent his country in the WBC for the first time. The 25-year-old is coming off a breakout campaign in which he set career highs with 21 home runs, 98 RBI and an .859 OPS, and the Marlins will be looking for him to consolidate those gains and become the foundation of their young roster.