Straily twirled 5.1 innings of scoreless, no-hit ball in Sunday's start against the Mets, striking out five and walking five en route to a no-decision.

Straily was effectively wild in this one, keeping opposing hitters off balance despite throwing just 54 percent of his pitches for strikes. He departed prematurely because of an elevated pitch count and saw his chance at a victory go by the wayside when the bullpen blew a late lead. Straily's results have gotten progressively better through his first three stars, and despite the control issues this was his best all-around effort of the season. He will take a 4.61 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP into Saturday's start against the Padres.