Straily will be traded to the Marlins, pending physicals, in exchange for minor leaguers Luis Castillo, Austin Brice and Isaiah White, MLB.com's Joe Frisaro reports.

Straily was claimed off waivers by the Reds prior to Opening Day of 2016, and he rewarded the team with a 3.76 ERA over 191.1 innings. The rebuilding Cincinnati team will flip him to Miami in a buy-low, sell-high move, gaining two of the Marlins' top-10 pitching prospects in the process. Miami will have four years of team control over the 28-year-old, who should be a staple in their rotation heading into 2017.