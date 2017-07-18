Manager Don Mattingly said he expects Straily (thumb) to be ready to start Wednesday against the Phillies, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Straily got jammed up during an at-bat Friday, which resulted in a bruised right thumb and an early exit after 84 pitches, but he made it through his between-starts bullpen session unscathed. While the right-hander struck out 10 in his first start against the Phillies this season back on May 31, the strikeouts have been down lately, with Straily managing four or fewer in each of his last four outings.