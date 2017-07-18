Marlins' Dan Straily: Expected to start Wednesday
Manager Don Mattingly said he expects Straily (thumb) to be ready to start Wednesday against the Phillies, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.
Straily got jammed up during an at-bat Friday, which resulted in a bruised right thumb and an early exit after 84 pitches, but he made it through his between-starts bullpen session unscathed. While the right-hander struck out 10 in his first start against the Phillies this season back on May 31, the strikeouts have been down lately, with Straily managing four or fewer in each of his last four outings.
More News
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Fails to factor into decision Friday•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Picks up seventh win against Giants•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Picks up sixth win with quality start•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Inefficient in Tuesday's no-decision•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Goes six strong in no-decision•
-
Marlins' Dan Straily: Fans eight in Friday's win•
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...