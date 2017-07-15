Marlins' Dan Straily: Fails to factor in decision Friday
Straily (7-4) allowed three runs, two of which were earned, on eight hits while striking out one across five innings, but received no-decision Friday against the Dodgers.
Straily gave up a pair of solo homers and was able to keep the Marlins in the game, but the bullpen blew his one-run lead in the ninth inning, keeping him from earning his eighth victory of the year. He's held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in five of his last six starts, and he's been an excellent value for fantasy owners based on his outstanding season-to-date. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Phillies.
