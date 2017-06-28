Straily gave up one run on five hits and a walk while striking out four over five innings Tuesday but didn't factor into the decision in a 6-3 win over the Mets.

He threw 64 of 94 pitches for strikes to earn the early hook, but Straily was in line for the win until the Mets tied things up in the top of the seventh. The righty has allowed one run or fewer in three straight starts and will take a 3.44 ERA into his next outing Sunday on the road against the Brewers.