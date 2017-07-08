Straily (7-4) held the Giants to just one run on four hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out three over 8.1 innings in the victory Friday night.

Straily very well could have finished the complete game, but after Denard Span tagged him with a solo home run with one out in the ninth, the Marlins decided to lift him after 113 pitches. Efficiency defined his outing -- he tossed 80 strikes over those 113 pitches and earned first-pitch strikes against 22 of 28 hitters. Straily now has quality starts in four of his past five outings and has lowered his ERA to 3.31.