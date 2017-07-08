Straily (7-4) held the Giants to just one run on four hits and didn't walk a batter while striking out three over 8.1 innings in the victory Friday night.

Straily very well could have finished the complete game, but after Denard Span tagged him with a solo home run with one out in the ninth, the Marlins decided to lift him after 113 pitches. Efficiency defined his outing -- he tossed 80 strikes over those 113 pitches and earned first-pitch strikes against 22 of 28 hitters. Straily now has quality starts in four of his past five outings and has lowered his ERA to 3.31.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast