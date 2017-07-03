Straily (6-4) limited the Brewers to three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four over six innings in Sunday's 10-3 win.

Straily pounded the strike zone as usual, turning in his seventh consecutive start with one or fewer walks. He surrendered solo homers to Eric Thames in the third inning and Orlando Arcia in the fifth, but a tremendous performance by Miami's offense helped improve the right-hander's record since May 20 to 5-1. Straily will look to keep the good times rolling Friday in San Francisco.