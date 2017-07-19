Straily (thumb) will start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.

Straily bruised his right thumb during an at-bat in his previous start last week, but after experiencing no issues during his bullpen session Monday, he shouldn't face any limitations in his return to the hill. The right-hander has been the ace of a porous Marlins rotation this season, submitting a 3.32 ERA and 1.07 while amassing 98 strikeouts in 108.1 innings.