Straily (7-5) was touched up for four runs on nine hits and three walks across five innings of work in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies. He also struck out seven batters.

Things really could have been much worse, as Straily worked in and out of trouble all afternoon and managed to limit the damage in most instances. He also fired plenty of strikes (62 strikes, 31 balls), but ultimately it wasn't enough to get a victory as his ERA rose to 3.49. He'll look to improve things in a road start Tuesday against the Rangers.