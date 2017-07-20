Marlins' David Phelps: Close to joining Mariners
A deal that would send Phelps to the Mariners is "at the finish line", Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
The right-hander would help an erratic Seattle setup -- and sometimes closer -- crew, though he'd probably be tasked with working high-leverage, non-save situations. Phelps has rejuvenated his career in the last two seasons with permanent bullpen duty and boasts a 2.19 ERA with a .586 opponents' OPS in his last 36 appearances, per Joel Sherman of the New York Post.
