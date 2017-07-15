Marlins' David Phelps: Extreme home/road splits
Phelps has an ERA of 0.79 in 22.2 home innings and an ERA of 6.45 in 22.1 innings on the road this year.
It's hard to account for that big of a difference between home and road splits, but playing in pitcher-friendly Marlins Park surely helps. Overall, Phelps' ERA sits at 3.60 and he's struck out 26.0 percent of hitters. He also has 18 holds this season, putting him second in the National League. He's making himself a good choice for when he's at home, but beware of weeks when Miami is on a road trip.
