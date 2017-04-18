Phelps has posted a 5.63 ERA over eight innings to start the season.

In spite of those numbers, the Marlins are 5-2 in games Phelps has appeared in. Phelps blew a ninth-inning save opportunity Sunday against the Mets, and also surrendered an eight-inning lead Friday night. As a reliever last season, Phelps posted a 2.31 ERA and 11.8 K/9 rate over 62.1 innings.