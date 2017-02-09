Phelps won his arbitration case and will receive $4.6 million from the Marlins, who submitted $4.325 million, Tim Healey of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

In 64 appearances (including five starts), Phelps enjoyed a true breakout season with a 2.28 ERA and 11.84 strikeouts per nine innings during 2016. His skills make him an intriguing fantasy pick in the late rounds, considering he's squarely in the running for a rotation spot this spring and may have the most exciting skills of any of the competing options. If he does wind up starting, of course, his inning usage will deserve monitoring by both Miami's coaches and his fantasy owners. If he remains in the bullpen, he could pile up plenty of value anyway thanks to his ability to record punchouts.