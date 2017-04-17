Marlins' Dee Gordon: Another three-hit game Sunday

Gordon went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's win over the Mets.

A week ago, Gordon was barely hitting over the Mendoza Line, but after piling up four three-hit performances in his last six games he now sits with a .333 (18-for-55) batting average, He's also scored eight runs through 12 games, and with Marcell Ozuna and J.T. Realmuto showing signs of putting together breakout seasons behind him in the batting order, Gordon could be well on his way to his first 100-run campaign.