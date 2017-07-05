Marlins' Dee Gordon: Ends skid with three-hit effort
Gordon went 3-for-5 with a double and a run in Tuesday's win over St. Louis.
He'd been in a slump over his last 12 games, going only 9-for-43 (.209) with two steals, one RBI and two runs, so this was a welcome turnaround for Gordon's fantasy owners. While his power essentially doesn't exist, Gordon has been a high-quality provider of steals aside from his recent slowdown, as he's sitting on 29 for the season, third in baseball behind only Trea Turner and Billy Hamilton.
