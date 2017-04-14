Marlins' Dee Gordon: Extends hitting streak to eight games Thursday

Gordon went 3-for-8 with a run scored in Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Mets.

He's now hit safely in eight straight games, pushing his slash line on the season to .293/.310/.341 in 42 plate appearances. Gordon's ability to beat out a bunt or infield hit at any time should allow him to bounce back significantly from last year's ,268 batting average.

