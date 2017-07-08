Marlins' Dee Gordon: Four hits in Friday's win

Gordon went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Giants.

Few players can collect hits in bunches the way Gordon can, and the second baseman now has 10 of them in 18 at-bats over his last four games while scoring eight runs. He'll take a .299/.345/.364 slash line into the final Saturday before the All-Star break.

