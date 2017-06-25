Marlins' Dee Gordon: Heads to bench Sunday

Gordon is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Gordon has started the Marlins' previous 11 games -- raising his average from .279 to .291 during that stretch -- but will head to the bench for a day of rest ahead of the series finale against lefty Mike Montgomery and the Cubs. Derek Dietrich takes over at second base, batting seventh.

