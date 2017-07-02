Marlins' Dee Gordon: Hits bench Sunday
Gordon is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers, Joe Frisaro of MLB.com reports.
Gordon started the first two games of the Marlins' weekend series against the Brewers -- collecting one hit in eight at-bats -- but he'll head to the bench in favor Derek Dietrich. Though he's swiped an impressive 29 bags this season, Gordon's last stolen base came over a week ago on June 24.
